Banbury’s Prodrive on top of the world

Banbury-based Prodrive has achieved the highest accolade in the British motorsport industry after winning the Business of the Year Award at the Motorsport Industry Association (MIA) Business Excellence awards.

The Banbury-based company is the world’s leading independent motorsport business, employing 500 people in the UK with nearly 400 at its headquarters by the M40.

In 2017 the business had one of the most successful years in its history, winning the coveted 24 Hours of Le Mans and a second consecutive FIA World Endurance Championship title with Aston Martin Racing.

In China, the company’s VW rally programme won more titles in the Chinese Rally Championship.

Working with Aston Martin in Gaydon, Prodrive unveiled an all-new Vantage GTE race car, which was the culmination of two years’ work

It will soon unveil an all-new Megane RX with which it will compete in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

This will be the first year it has competed in two FIA world championships. Prodrive will be the only business in the world to do so.

Prodrive chief operating officer Tim Colchester collected the award and said: “Last year was a very successful year for us, not only in terms of how we performed on the race track, but how we performed commercially too.

“Receiving this accolade from your peers in the British motorsport industry is as important as winning on the race track or rally stage.”

The award also recognised how Prodrive transfers its motorsport technology and culture to help customers in the automotive, aerospace and marine sectors.

More than half the company’s business is now involved in developing such advanced technologies.

Prodrive is creating the first electric hybrid Ford Transit van alongside Aston Martin racing cars at its Banbury factory.