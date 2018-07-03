Banbury’s own superheroes to join Midnight Walk

A team of firefighters from Banbury will be joining the Midnight Walk in aid of Katharine House Hospice on July 7.

Watch manager Mark O’Connor, from Banbury Fire Station, said: “We are proud to be supporting this great local event, and hoping many others come along with us and support Katharine House.”

The walk starts and finishes at Banbury Rugby Club and the theme is Superheroes. Walkers can take on a six-mile or a 10-mile course. Five hundred walkers took part last year. To book a place, visit www.khh.org.uk. It costs £20 to enter.