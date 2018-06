The Original Blue Meanies

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, June 30

In July 1983, the Blue Meanies played their first gig at Banbury School.

Since then, the band has gone on to become something of a Banbury musical institution. Now, 35 years later, the 1983 line up are getting together again to celebrate. Playing a mix of proper R&B and soul classics with a punky twist these boys guarantee to get your feet moving and the party started. Tickets cost £16.

www.themillartscentre.co.uk