Banbury’s open air pool opens this weekend

As the long bank holiday weekend beckons, anyone looking to enjoy an outdoor swim now can as Woodgreen Open Air Pool is set to open its doors to the public.

The 50m outdoor pool, at the Woodgreen Leisure Centre on Woodgreen Avenue, will open for the summer on Saturday, May 26 in line with the May half term week.

Run by Legacy Leisure on behalf of Cherwell District Council (CDC), the pool is part of a family-friendly outdoor area that includes a flume, interactive aqua splash zone for toddlers and a snack bar serving hot food throughout the day.

The pool will operate its term-time timetable up to and including July 27. Thereafter, increased opening hours will be introduced to meet the holiday demand.

Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “Swimming offers a whole host of benefits to people at every stage of life, and there’s no better way to enjoy it than in the fresh air.

“People can improve their endurance and stamina swimming at Woodgreen, but the outdoor pool is also a family-friendly and social setting so whether for fitness or fun, I hope people of all ages will make the most of it over the long weekend and throughout the whole summer.”

The pool receives annual contributions from Banbury Town Council towards its running costs, in addition to the support it gets from CDC.

Entry to the pool for a single session will cost £4.10 for an adult or £2.75 for a child or senior citizen. Day tickets, family tickets and block of 10 cards are also available.

The summer timetable will run from Saturday, July 27 until Sunday, September 3.

For more information visit the leisure centre’s website or call 01295 262742.