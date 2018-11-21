Banbury’s older residents urged to get creative

The older generation of Banbury have been invited to try all things creative at a free session next week.

The free, ‘Get Creatve’ event takes place on Wednesday November 29 at the Corhill Centre, Castle Street, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

RVS Cornhill Centre, Banbury

‘Get Creative’ is part of the First Time for Everything programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people in the area an opportunity to try something new for free.

Teaching the two hour class will be Mill Art tutor Rhiannon Evans.

Steve Kilsby, manager of the Cornhill Centre, said: “First time for Everything is proving increasingly popular, and art and craft events are always our best attended.

“This event will be presented by a professional artist, Rhiannon Evans, who is a marvellous tutor who operates form The Mill, the local Arts

Centre. Please do come along; the more, the merrier.”

The class will allow participants to explore materials and experiment with creative techniques.

No experience is needed, just join in and have a go and discover something new.

There is no need to book, just drop in on the day. For more information contact Steve Kilsby on 01205 264214 or email Steve at stephen.kilsby@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.