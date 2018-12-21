Banbury’s Old Town gets the musical treatment

The many independent retailers of the Old Town have been captured in a winter wonderland video that highlights the wealth of shopping and recreational options available to last minute shoppers.

Photographer Rosy Burke has produced the 4 minute long, Youtube video to encourage people to support traders in Parsons Street, Church Lane, White Lion Walk and Market Place.

In addition to the many unique, bespoke gifts that can be had, including art materials and one off pieces of art, sewing fabrics, games, musical instruments, flowers, handmade chocolates, jewellery, antiques, party supplies, comic books and handmade bags, the video also highlights eating and drinking options in the town.

If you are stuck for gift ideas then take a look and visit during the last weekend before Christmas.