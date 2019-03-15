Banbury’s newest retirement home to create jobs

Around a dozen job opportunities will be created on completion of a £12M retirement living scheme in Banbury, it was announced today.

Bromford’s Park Gardens development, on Bath Road, has been built exclusively for over 55s with a marketing suite and show apartment already open to the public and the construction nearing completion.

Bromford sales consultants Sam Johnson-Kildin and Ben Wiggins outside Bromford's �12m Park Gardens development NNL-180507-162633001

Bosses at Bromford are now urging local firms and start-up businesses to get in touch to run the onsite hair, nail and beauty salon, bistro and café, and gym to add to the “energy and vibrancy” of the new community.

Due to its location a short walk from the town centre, the salon will welcome the wider community as well as residents and be open for a minimum of five-days-a-week including Saturdays. It will launch when Park Gardens opens to customers this summer.

The development is also looking to employ a catering firm to operate the seven-day-a-week bistro and café which will also be open to the wider public. Applicants will be assessed on their quality, innovation and pricing as well as an expectation that they will provide a select daily menu offering a range of freshly cooked food, including vegetarian options, and a variety of evening specials such as a Fish ‘n’ Chips night.

As part of a 24/7 gym available solely to residents, Bromford is also looking to hire a fully-qualified personal trainer to help manage inductions and individual fitness programmes. The gym will be fully equipped with the latest training gear.

Helen Shields, Bromford’s retirement living business manager, said: “With the construction work progressing really well, we are delighted to announce a number of new business opportunities for local businesses and start-ups and anticipate around a dozen full and part-time positions will be created.

“We encourage anyone who thinks they fit the bill and would like to be part of this exciting development to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

She added: “We want our retirement living homes to become a lively, diverse and vibrant part of the community and that is why we will be opening up most of the additional onsite facilities to the wider Banbury community.”

As part of the recruitment drive, the housing association is also on the lookout for a full-time scheme manager and facilities coordinator to work at the Bath Road development. Anyone interested in the business opportunities should call Lisa on 07739 446207 or email lisa.simpson@bromford.co.uk.