Banbury’s newest football league wants you

There is still time to register your team for the Right Lines Youth Super League.

The league has been put together by Anser Hussain and Nic Weir as a direct response to the growing problem of county lines drug gangs recruiting Banbury youngsters to sell their illegal products on the street.

Nic Weir and Anser Hussain are setting up the Youth Super League to combat county line drug dealers NNL-181109-231027001

Nic and Anser met only recently but both have a shared determination to disrupt the county lines drug dealers at street level and provide an avenue for under 14-year-olds to focus upon.

Ten teams of nine squad members will compete in a league via six evening round robin mini-tournaments of six-a-side, 12-minute games throughout the year at venues across Banburyshire.

Prizes of up to £2,350 will be presented after all six league events have been played with cash prizes for the overall league winners, top goal scorer, best disciplined team and player of the tournament.

Support for the concept has been positive with registered charity Human Relief Foundation financially backing the league.

Other sponsors include Castle Cars, Delhi Indian Restaurant, Banbury, WooHoo Media and Alliance of Sport, For the Desistance of Crime.

To register a nine member team email Banburyysl@hotmail.com or call Anser on 07543 333113 or Nic on 07999 529971. Deadline for registration is Sunday, November 18.

