Banbury’s McDonalds goes into the digital age

The McDonalds drive through restaurant on Beaumont Road is undergoing a 6 week transformation to take it into the digital age.

When the restaurant reopens on May 24, it will offer the new ‘click and collect’ service, a mobile app that is one of the latest innovations from

McDonald's Drive Through, Banbury. Ongoing renovation work. NNL-180424-133542009

McDonald’s and aims to improve and enhance the restaurant experience for customers.

Banbury McDonalds franchisee Joanne Jones said: “I’m looking forward to being able to bring my new restaurant to Banbury and would like to thank our local customers for bearing with us while the transformation is taking place.

“I’m confident the new restaurant will offer visitors more choice as to how to they order and am particularly excited to introduce the ‘click and collect’ app to my customers.”

Other changes include self-service kiosks with easily accessible nutritional information and a table service option.

The refurbishments are part of a nation wide scheme which has so far seen over 80 percent of McDonald’s restaurants across the UK digitally transformed.

By the end of 2018, all McDonald’s restaurants in the UK will offer customers an enhanced digital McDonald’s experience.

