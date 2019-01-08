Banbury’s Horsefair Surgery ‘good’ but phone system must improve

Horsefair Surgery has been given a new rating of ‘good’ although inspectors say communications and phone systems still need improvement.

The latest report, released last week, gives feedback from an inspection in early December.

It gives a good rating for service safety, efficiency, caring and leadership but finds it requires improvement in responsiveness in all areas.

The Care Quality Commission has been inspecting the surgery since 2017. At that time and in May 2018 it was given a rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The surgery, which currently has 15,000 patients on its list, was taken over by Integral Medical Holdings Ltd in 2017 after the departure of the last three GP partners.

Since then there have been repeated complaints about access and patients’ ability to get through to the surgery by phone to make appointments or order repeat prescriptions.

The surgery underwent a focussed inspection last July.

“As a result of our findings in July 2018 we undertook enforcement action following the inspection,” said Prof Steve Field, the CQC’s Chief Inspector of General Practice.

“We carried out an announced, comprehensive inspection at Horsefair Surgery on December 4 and 5 as part of our inspection programme.

“At this inspection we found improvements had been made.”

At this inspection we found:

• The practice had clear systems to manage risks to patients and staff. When incidents occurred, the practice learned from them and improved their processes

• The practice had implemented systems to monitor and improve effectiveness and appropriateness of care

• Clinical record keeping had been reviewed and improved

• Staff involved and treated patients with compassion, indness, dignity and respect

• Patients often found the appointment (sic) difficult to use and reported that they had long waits on the phone to book appointments.

Monitoring of the phone system was underway to identify improvements.

• The practice continuously reviewed the needs of its patient population and adapted processes to improve services for its population.

The new inspection report says to make further improvements, Horsefair must establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care.

It should also continue to improve long term condition care towards ensuring appropriate care is provided to those with chronic conditions.

Prof Field reported Horsefair has three GP partners, based predominantly at other GP practices.

The practice has recruited new GPs and nursing staff over recent months, he said.

The CQC has asked Horsefair to report to the commission to inform inspectors what action it is taking to meet legal requirements in diagnostic and screening procedures, maternity and midwifery services and ‘treatment of disease, disorder or injury’.

The schedule for staffing includes three to four GPs and three advanced nurse practitioners (ANPs) providing care Monday to Friday, supported by practice nurses, health care assistants, a physiotherapist and practice pharmacist.

One emergency care practitioner (ECP) provides home visiting services and leads on care for patients at a local care home. https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-557912970