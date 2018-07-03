Banbury’s Comic Connections to celebrate Small Press Day

This Saturday, July 7, is the third annual Small Press Day celebrating self publication and grassroots comics across the UK.

Comic Connections, in Banbury’s Parson’s Street, are once again getting involved with an in-store signing by a comic book legend.

Darryl Thorpe, better known as Frorpe, will be promoting his latest publication, Erol Vs Evil, a one shot perfect bound full colour 48 page A4 printed comic.

Written and illustrated by Frorpe the comic is the first to feature the FreeDoom realm and follows Erol the bonehead on his quest to become a member of the infamous “ Piece Brigade”.

Darryl will also bring a selection of his other comics and art prints for signing on the day.

He will be at Comic Connections between 11:30am and 1pm on Saturday, July 7 before heading over to The Creative Quarter pop-up shop in Castle Quay Shopping Centre between 1pm and 2.30pm.

