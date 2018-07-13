Banbury’s coffee shop wants to change the customer experience

Banbury’s newest and only dedicated coffee shop is looking to change the drinking habits of coffee-holics with a morning promotion.

The Rustic Bean on Parson’s Street opened at the end of May and offers gourmet coffee brewed to exacting, scientifically formulated standards.

Owner Stacy Parsons said: “I want it to be a coffee shop, my USP is coffee.”

The Rustic Bean uses Square Mile beans for its brews and wants residents to try their unique coffee experience.

Stacy said: “We’re running half price coffee from 8am until 9am. I want people to know there are alternatives to the big name coffee outlets.”

