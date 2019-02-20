Banbury's Castle Quay lands first time pop-up venture

For one week only Castle Quay shopping centre is set to welcome a pop-up store with a difference.

Opening from Monday, February 25 until Sunday, March 3, 'Shop for Something Different' will be selling a number unique crafted items and gifts from ten different artisan sellers.

Many of the products in the pop-up store are handmade and are perfect for shoppers who are looking to purchase something a little bit different. From ornaments and renowned pet portraiture and framed prints to iconic album covers from music legends.

Shop For Something Different organiser, Paul Leonard said: “Our events and giant shopping marquees are very well known on the outdoor events scene throughout the country, but a pop-up shop is a new venture for us, and I'm delighted that Banbury will be our first."

Mr Leonard added: “We’re not looking to compete with existing retailers as our products are so different and I believe will enhance what is already a great shopping experience for Banbury’s shoppers”.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming ten new fantastic sellers in the new pop-up store ‘Shop For Something Different’, offering unique gifts our shoppers won’t find anywhere else!”

The shop will be next to Clarks and stalls will include: Turner and Walker, Lms Crafts, Active Education, MVF Music, Red Rock Fossils, Fudge Factory, Lymn Bank Farm Cheese, Portsonachon Hotel, My Surname History and Mr P, gifts in a tin.