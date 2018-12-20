Banbury’s best dressed Christmas window is . . .

Banbury’s independent retailers and high street marques have been giving shoppers an added treat with their beautifully decorated festive windows, and now a winner has been chosen.

The Mayor of Banbury, Cllr Shaida Hussain, judged the festive window dressing skills of 47 town centre windows during a tour of the town with BID town host, Jo Samways, and interim manager, Iain Nicholson.

Books and Ink in white Lion Walk was declared the best dressed winter window 2018 NNL-181220-114955001

Cllr Hussain, said: “It’s a super effort from everyone. I was really impressed. It has added to the festive spirit in Banbury town centre which is wonderful to see and will hopefully encourage people to shop local.”

Mayor Hussain whittled down the displays to eight of her favourites, including: Complete Eyecare, Walford and Round Opticians, Belflair chocolates, Flora Bella Flowers, Fancy That, Doodledash Interiors, Natural Health Store and Therapy Rooms and Books and Ink Bookshop.

After much thought Books and Ink Bookshop in White Lion Walk was crowned the best dressed winter window winner, while Doodledash Interiors on Parsons Street and Natural Health Store and Therapy Rooms on George Street were both highly commended.

Sam Barnes, Books and Ink Bookshop owner, said: “I’m over the moon our window displays have been chosen, particularly as there are so many brilliant ones in the town centre this Christmas; thank you so much. We love bringing extra festive cheer to the old town with our window displays and always have a lot of fun creating them.

“We’ve had lots of lovely comments from people admiring our ‘book tree’ and we hope it’s inspired some book-filled Christmas stockings.”

Banbury BID interim manager, Iain Nicholson, added: “We’re very grateful to all the businesses and their teams who’ve taken time to dress their windows and add to our town centre’s special festive atmosphere.

“And a big thanks too to The Mayor for taking the time to walk round with us and choose her favourites.”