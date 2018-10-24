Banbury runners’ Great South Run

A married Banbury couple with a love for distance running have completed the Great South Run in aid of Parkinsons UK.

Warren and Annabel Harrison from Banbury completed the 10 mile Great South Run, held in Southsea and Portsmouth, in 1:13.22 hours and 1:58.13 respectively, raising £172 for the charity.

Warren and Annabel Harrison in 2016

Warren also dedicated his run to Oxford legend Sir Roger Bannister who always put his medical achievements above his famous sub 4 minute mile mark.

Sir Roger was a neurologist who ultimately suffered from neurological disease himself.

Warren started his running career as a way to achieve the fitness required to enter the army. His military aspirations changed but the running continued, and he took part in either the Great North Run or Birmingham half marathon for eight straight years from 2008.

Warren and wife, Annabel have raised thousands of pounds for charities over the years including Diabetes UK, Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Warren Harrison makes his way aroound Oxford's landmarks during the 2017 half marathon NNL-170910-170831001

