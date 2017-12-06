Banbury Rotary clubs search for the Young Chef of the Year

The Rotary Clubs of Banbury have once again joined forces to present the Young Chef of the Year competition.

The competition is open to anyone of secondary school age and under 17 on August 31.

The first round of the four stage national competition will take place locally in the form of a paper submission of a proposed menu.

A judging team will review these and competitors will be selected to take part in the local final at Banbury and Bicester College on Tuesday, January 23.

Those selected for the Banbury final will be asked to prepare and cook their chosen meal for a panel of judges. All finalists will be provided with the opportunity to visit the college to see the facilities to be used before the final takes place.

The winner will go forward to the Rotary District finals and, if successful there, move forward to the regional final.

Regional final winners will battle it out in the national grand final on Saturday, April 28 next year .

The national winner will receive the RIBI Trophy (and a replica to keep) plus £250. In addition they will receive a day’s experience at the Fifteen Restaurant in London.

Deadline for the opening three course menu round is December 15 and students wishing to enter need to submit their choice of a three-course menu, including details of their menu costs and why they have chosen the dishes to Malcolm Douglas, Henry’s Menswear, 52 High Street, Banbury, OX16 5JJ.