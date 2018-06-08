Banbury roads cleared of rubbish by hunt members

Members of the Warwickshire Hunt cleared a number of roads in and around Banbury of litter this week.

People of all ages joined the Countryside Alliance’s Big Litter Pick on Sunday and Wednesday to tidy up the country lanes.

On Wednesday evening, a large section of the A361 out of Banbury was cleared of rubbish, as well as the back lanes around Tadmarton, Broughton, Wiggington and Milcombe.

An enormous pile of fly tipped rubbish deposited in a farmers gateway on the Wykham Lane was also cleared.

The hunt thanked all who gave their time and joined in with this ‘great team effort’.

To be involved in the future contact hunting@countryside-alliance.org or huntsecretary@warwickshirehunt.co.uk.