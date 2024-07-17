Banbury residents thanked for their patience and support during loss of gas last month
Around 700 households in the Longelandes Way area lost their gas supply after water entered the gas network.
Engineers from SGN worked to remove 40,000 litres of water from 3.2km of flooded gas pipes before restoring supplies.
During the week-long emergency, dozens of hotplates and heaters were handed out to households affected and washing facilities were set up at a nearby leisure centre.
A base was also set up at the community centre to support residents, especially those who were vulnerable and in need of extra help.
Maureen McIntosh, director of customer service at SGN, said: “We were very grateful for the positive feedback we received from people in the local community who commented on the
engineers’ professionalism and diligence.
“It was several days before we were in a position to start restoring supplies, and even after that, the extent of the water damage meant it took even longer for some properties to go back on.
“Therefore, we’d like to thank everyone for their understanding during this challenging time.”