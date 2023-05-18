Banbury rail services back on schedule after passenger train collides with car at crossing

Train operator Great Western Rail has said the lines have now been cleared after a train hit a car at a crossing this morning (Thursday May 18).

The incident, which caused severe delays to services between Banbury and Oxford, occurred just before 8am at a crossing in the village of Yarnton, near Kidlington.

Police have confirmed that a car was struck by a passenger train and that the vehicle's two passengers were taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

Delays of up to an hour were initially thought to last until the afternoon; however, the operator is now saying that trains are running on schedule.

Great Western Railways has confirmed that trains are now able to run on schedule after a car was hit by a passenger train at a crossing this morning.

A spokesperson for Great Western Rail said: "Lines have reopened between Oxford and Banbury following the emergency services dealing with an incident between Oxford and Banbury.

"Trains are now able to run as scheduled."