Banbury puzzle club becomes national inspiration

One of the leading manufacturers of jigsaw puzzles is adopting the puzzle club idea created in Banbury.

Prestigious puzzle company Wentworth Puzzles has taken up the idea of the Banbury ‘Piece Together’ jigsaw club and is promoting the concept nationwide.

The Ruskin Road Churchbased club was devised by Sue Riches after she realised the enjoyment and mindfulness solving puzzles brought to both young and old.

It allows people to borrow jigsaws and other puzzles and enjoy a cup of tea and cake for an annual fee of just £2.

Since opening in October last year the club has proved an enormous success and now regularly attracts 60 to 70 people to its every fourth Tuesday meetings.

Organiser Sue Riches said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people giving us puzzles and now have about 700 puzzles and want to share what we have.

“At our meeting many people borrowed a Christmas or winter-themed puzzle. We have puzzles for all ages and all topics. It’s such a great pursuit in the winter months.”

If you would like to set up a similar club in your village or another part of Banbury, then contact Sue on 01295 270371.