Banbury property agency staff help raise £1,700 for charity with Three Peaks Challenge

Colleagues from a property agency in Banbury tested their resilience by taking on the Three Peaks Challenge and raised more than £1,700 for charity.

A team of 16 people from Fisher German’s south-central team, which includes offices in Banbury, Bedford and Thame, climbed the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales over two days in July.

The group climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in aid of Fisher German’s chosen charity of the year, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, which aims to ensure every seriously-ill child in the UK has the best possible care.

They have exceeded their original fundraising target of £750 and the team is now looking to hit the £2,000 mark.

Jonathan Perks, of Fisher German, said: “The official Three Peaks Challenge is done in 24 hours, but we wanted to make it as inclusive as possible which meant we had a real range of people of all different ages taking part.

“We began our journey in a minibus for the 450-mile trip to Fort William, the base camp of Ben Nevis, which we found to be the most difficult with some very steep steps and limited visibility.

“The following day we climbed the 3,209 feet of Scafell Pike before a 205-mile drive to Llanberis to complete Snowdon.

“It was the first time that we have ever come together as the south-central team to take part in a challenge like this, and although it was tough we worked together really well as a team to complete it.

“We have raised funds for a very worthy charity and we would like to say thank you to everyone who sponsored us.

"Those who did the driving also went above and beyond to ensure the challenge could take place.

“It was a great way to get the team together and we would certainly like to do something like this again in the future.

"We are still collecting sponsorship money and would love to hit the £2,000 mark.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/fishergermanntp.