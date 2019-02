In an attempt to reduce parking and traffic problems a Banbury school has extended the morning drop-off time.

Banbury Harriers Academy, just off the Bloxham Road, is now allowing parents and guardians to drop their children off between 8.45am and 8.55am.

The one way in and one way out location of the school makes efficient traffic flow impossible so the move is aimed to spread out morning traffic to help reduce parking problems around the school.