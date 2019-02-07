Banbury Pride's weekend fundraiser

Banbury Pride, featured in this week's Banbury Guardian, will host a fundraising event this Saturday as they continue their quest to bring Pride back to Banbury.

The all afternoon event will take place on Saturday, February 9 at the Hanwell Fields Community Centre between 1pm and 5pm.

This is the first such fundraising event organised by Banbury Pride, a LBGT community group, who hope to use funds raised to host a Pride event in Banbury town centre on July 13.

Amie Dolton, vice chair of Banbury Pride said of the proposed summer event: "We’re going to have loads of stalls, street entertainment, flags every where, lots of windows decorated.”

The Saturday family fundraiser will be a mini, indoor version of the summer event, featuring an array of activities for adults and children.

Amie said: "We have a massive craft fair, a little cafe area then a section for a kids with soft play, face painters and a kids craft area with a card making stall and some biscuit decorating."

Entry to the event is free and all the kids activities cost just £2.50.

For more information on the Pride event and how to get involved visit the Banbury Pride Facebook page.