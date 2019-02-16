Banbury pre-schoolers tackle elderly loneliness

A group of creative pre-schoolers have tackled the issue of loneliness head-on by sending heartfelt cards and letters to residents of a Banbury care home.

For Send a Card to a Friend day, on February 7, little swimmers with Banbury’s Water Babies made cards and letters which were then hand delivered to Highmarket House.

Each card shared messages of warm wishes, an anecdote about their favourite thing about swimming, or just a short note to say ‘hello’.

Marisa Ramos, customer relations manager at Highmarket House, said: “Whilst most of our residents have family nearby, who visit regularly, the same can’t be said for all.

“It’s really sad to see and, although we make a real effort to help them feel engaged and included, there’s nothing quite like receiving a lovely card or letter in the post.

“We are so pleased that Water Babies got in touch, to see if we’d like to hand out some of the nice cards their little swimmers made, we were pleased to pass them out to our well-deserving residents.

“It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying the colourful cards and friendly words, the smiles were infectious.”

Tamsin Brewis, who owns Water Babies Bucks and Beds, said: “We’re all about giving back to the community and so we’re constantly looking for ways in which we can lend a hand.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all of the parents who made this collection such a success.

“We’re delighted that Highmarket House were happy to partner with us on this campaign and long may this budding friendship last.”