Thames Valley Police are appealing for help to find Chris Green

In a statement released this lunchtime they are asking for help to trace Chris Green who is 39 and who has gone missing from the Bicester area.

A police spokesman said: “He is 6ft 2, medium build and uses a distinctive walking frame, which is missing a wheel.”