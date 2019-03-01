Banbury police officer wins inaugural award after injury

A campaigning and courageous Banbury police officer who lost his leg following an on duty accident has won Thames Valley Police Federation’s first ever Inspiration Award.

Banbury’s PC Tom Dorman was presented with the award during the Thursday, February 28 ceromony. PC Dorman had his leg amputated after his marked police car was involved in a collision in Maidenhead in September last year.

PC Dorman says he owes his own life to members of the public who helped him following the crash, as he advised them how to use a tourniquet to stem the catastrophic bleeding from his leg.

Since the collision he has worked incredibly hard on his recovery, vowing and succeeding to come back to work, and launching a widely publicised campaign encouraging people to learn how to use tourniquets to save lives.

PC Dorman’s campaign gained widespread coverage and he has appeared in newspapers, on radio and on TV on the issue.

Now, just a matter of months after the incident, PC Dorman is walking again with a prosthetic leg and has returned to work on restricted duties.

Not content with his already incredible recovery, the policeman wants to return to the beat “within a year, to do what every police officer does, catching criminals and looking after people”.

Just one month after the collision took his leg, PC Dorman wrote: “I’m going to achieve things I couldn’t have ever imagined before losing my leg. I am going to make a difference. I am going to smash every goal I set. I am going to smash every obstacle in my way. I can do this. I am the master of my own fate.”

Thames Valley Police Federation chairman, Craig O’Leary, said: “No-one deserves this inaugural Inspiration Award more than Tom. His grit and determination is truly humbling and he has achieved an incredible amount in such a short time.

"We are all in awe of his strength and spirit and are so proud that he is a Thames Valley Police officer. It is hard to imagine how much he has been through, and what it feels like, but Tom has worked incredibly hard not to be beaten by this horrendous incident.

He added: "I am constantly impressed by everything he has done and continues to achieve. He is an example to us all. Well done Tom.”

