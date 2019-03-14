Banbury police officer ‘spotted doing karate while on sick leave for back injury’

A former police officer based in Banbury faces a misconduct hearing after twice being spotted doing karate while on sick leave and reduced hours at work for a back injury.

Tony Alderman will appear for a hearing at Thames Valley Police’s headquarters in Kidlington accused of gross misconduct next week.

The then-police constable reported he was sick due to a back injury on May 14, 2018, and returned to work on restricted duties and reduced hours on July 18, according to the force.

Two days later, Mr Alderman stated he could not fight or restrain, and could only do very light lifting, so he would be unable to do resuscitation if required and that he was not attending the gym.

But on July 3, before he had returned to work, an officer informed Mr Alderman’s sergeant that he had seen him completing a karate grading session in Banbury.

Mr Alderman was also seen again doing karate on July 18 – the day he returned to work. And during an investigation, he was observed lifting heavy items of furniture.

Mr Alderman retired from the force in November.

The hearing on March 21 and 22, will look into whether Mr Alderman breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities.