Banbury police offer to protect your bicycle

For those of you lucky enough to receive a brand new bicycle from Santa Claus this Christmas, Banbury police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team are offering a free level of additional theft protection.

The team will be hosting a Bike Marking Event on Saturday, January 19 at Halfords, Marley Way, Banbury.

Any bicycle can be marked, whether its a nice, shiny new one or an old work horse you already own, if you want to protect it bring it along.

A unique code or identifying mark will be secured to the bike registering it with the National Cycle Database that helps police and retailers identify and verify the legitimate owner of bikes that have been stolen or are being resold.

Bikes will be marked for free and no appointment is needed, just show up between 9am and 6pm.