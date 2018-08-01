Banbury Play Bus trustees still deliberating over charity’s future

The trustees behind the cash-strapped Banbury Play Bus are still deliberating over the charity’s future after being unable to make a decision on Tuesday.

Banbury and District Community Bus Project had until the end of July to reach the £50,000 target needed to survive for another year.

More than £30,000 had been raised by July 31, but after already extending the deadline once, the trustees were due to make a final ruling at a meeting on Tuesday.

But project manager Michelle Pollard said they could not make the ‘difficult’ decision as ‘some things are still up in the air’, so a resolution is expected on Monday, August 6.

“It’s a very difficult decision to make while considering all avenues and giving it the time it deserves, so I can understand,” she said.

The Play Bus has been appealing to the Banburyshire community since May in a bid to raise the £50,000 needed to fund another year of free sessions for children.

Parents have shared how much they value the sessions, and the organisers say they would be lost without it, having enjoyed a day of painting boxes with kids at Banbury Play Day last week.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/BanburyCommunityPlayBus, or app.thegoodexchange.com/project/12176/banbury-district-community-bus-project.

To get in touch with the team, email bdcbp@btconnect.com, or call Michelle on 01295 273027 or 07557 354763.