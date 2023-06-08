News you can trust since 1838
Banbury performing arts students shine in West End theatre spectacle

Gifted students from the Banbury and Brackley Stagecoach Performing Arts club graced the iconic West End Shaftesbury Theatre stage last month for an evening of musical renditions.
By Dani OyeyinkaContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:27 BST

The students were joined by fellow performers from all over the country who had travelled many miles and worked very hard during rehearsals for the spectacular event on Sunday May 28.

As part of the show, the students aged 4–18 performed a variety of renditions of world-famous songs from musicals, films, and television shows, including the likes of Stranger Things, Moulin Rouge, The Sound of Music, and 9 to 5, to name a few.

On the night, guests, families, and friends alike were able to enjoy a range of performances by students.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Banbury and Brackley students on stage in London's West End.Stagecoach Performing Arts Banbury and Brackley students on stage in London's West End.
Stagecoach Banbury and Brackley principal Melissa Lewis said: "The vibe was amazing, so welcoming and exciting. The students loved it!"

Classes run on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays during term time at Blessed George Napier School, Banbury and Longford Park Community Centre and The Radstone Primary School Brackley.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Banbury, visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/banbury or call 07876 253744.

