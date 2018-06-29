Banbury performing arts school’s Guinness World Record attempt for Play Bus

Banbury performing arts school pupils will be taking part in an international Guinness World Record attempt to raise money for the cash-strapped Play Bus.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Banbury is putting on Beauty and the Beast Junior with 143 other schools in an attempt at the largest simultaneous performance of one show on Sunday.

The show is also raising money for Banbury Play Bus which needs to raise £50,000 by the end of the month to stay open for another year.

Principal Melissa Lewis said: “It’s an honour to be principal of a Stagecoach Performing Arts school in what is such a landmark year for the prestigious network.

“We’ve all been working extremely hard to ensure that we do Stagecoach proud; help to achieve the Guinness Record and also, at local level, to raise funds for a much-loved charity. It is intense but we’re all very excited.”

Thousands of Stagecoach members in the UK, Canada and Germany will be taking part in a bid to beat the previous record of 66, starting at 6pm.

The Banbury Stagecoach school’s show is at Blessed George Napier School with 150 students ages between four and 18, who have been rehearsing for five weeks leading up to the challenge.

Charity champion Tim Tarby-Donald, who has been helping Banbury Play Bus’ appeal, thanked the school for its support.

“Those of us fighting hard to save this amazing local charity are really grateful for the support of local community groups, particularly when it is young people kindly raising money to help save this service for other children,” he said.

“We are excited to be associated with a Guinness World Record attempt and delighted that Stagecoach Performing Arts Banbury is #OnBoard with the campaign to save the Play Bus.”

For more information, visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/banbury.