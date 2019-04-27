Banbury parents proud after daughter’s haircut for charity

An 11-year-old girl from Banbury made her parents proud after she had 13 inches of hair cut off for charity.

Heidi Upton raised almost £675 for Katharine House Hospice where some of her close family and friends have been supported with her hair cut.

Heidi Upton's hair before it was cut NNL-190423-165120001

Her hair will also be donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children who lose their hair through illness.

Mother Emma Upton said: “The cut was done by her cousin who is a stylist and we were so pleased we could keep the experience in the family.

“We are extremely proud of her, it’s a very brave thing for a young girl to do and she decided to donate her hair completely on her own decision.”

Heidi's shock at having half of it trimmed NNL-190423-165153001