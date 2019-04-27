Banbury parents proud after daughter’s haircut for charity

An 11-year-old girl from Banbury made her parents proud after she had 13 inches of hair cut off for charity.
Heidi Upton raised almost £675 for Katharine House Hospice where some of her close family and friends have been supported with her hair cut.
Her hair will also be donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children who lose their hair through illness.
Mother Emma Upton said: “The cut was done by her cousin who is a stylist and we were so pleased we could keep the experience in the family.
“We are extremely proud of her, it’s a very brave thing for a young girl to do and she decided to donate her hair completely on her own decision.”