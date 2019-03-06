Banbury opticians does it by the book for charity

A Banbury opticians will focus on cracking good reads and raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease when it stages a charity book sale.

Staff at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care in Banbury's High Street have donated books from home and collected titles from family and friends to sell in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and to mark World Book Day.

To add to the fun the team will dress up as Roald Dahl book characters. There is also a colouring competition for children which will run until April 26, with the £1 entry fee going to the charity.

Branch manager Michelle Kidwell said: “Alzheimer’s affects a growing number of people in our community and there is a real need for continued research and support. Our book sale is a chance for us to raise funds and awareness for a cause we care about.”

The book sale takes place on Thursday, March 7.