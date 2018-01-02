Banbury Operatic Society needs more storage space

Banbury Operatic Society (BOS) is appealing for any businesses or other organisations with spare space to provide them with a new home.

The award-winning group has costumes, props and other items which it regularly uses in productions that it says makes sense to own instead of hire.

But BOS may have to move from its current home and faces having to rehouse its wardrobe and props.

BOS has said commercial storage rates would be a serious challenge to its resources, so is appealing to anyone with an innovative idea to get in touch.

Its wardrobe and props are housed in three rooms, all measuring around 16sqm while other equipment and lighting are stored in a member’s garage, which is not always easily accessible.

BOS also owns a storage container and says if land with access to electricity was available – to avoid items getting damp – it and a second container, might meet the society’s needs.

A spokesman for the society said: “In an ideal world, it would be great to have somewhere where BOS could store all of the above and possibly even some set or scenery items.

“However, it would need to be somewhere with power so the wardrobe team could have lighting and low wattage heating to prevent damp for both the costumes and the electrical equipment.”

Any businesses with some spare storage space or anyone with land with access to electricity which BOS could rent, is asked to get in touch at banburyoperaticsociety@gmail.com

The society has won several awards over the years including the London Region Flame Award in 2014 and its younger members won the same award in 2017.