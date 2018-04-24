Banbury Operatic Society needs ‘fabulous’ cast for ambitious production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Fancy acting in an iconic musical in October with one of Banbury’s well-respected performance groups?

If this sounds like your favourite glittery dress, Banbury Operatic Society (BOS) is putting together its most ambitious production yet – Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

BOS is seeking male and female performers, aged 14 and over, to audition for roles in this fabulous feel-good musical which features songs such as It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Boogie Wonderland.

This is the first time Priscilla is being performed in the Banbury area as it has only just been released to amateur theatre companies.

The show has an array of characters and has recently been on tours across the UK with lead roles being taken by the likes of Jason Donovan and Duncan James.

Priscilla is based on the 1994 film of the same name and follows the journey of two drag queens, Tick and Adam, and a transgender woman, Bernadette, as they travel in their bus across Australia.

The trio drive from Sydney to Alice Springs to perform at a hotel run by Tick’s estranged wife as a favour to her.

The auditions are taking place this Sunday, April 29, at Christopher Rawlings Primary School, in Adderbury, from 2pm to 6pm.

Application forms, audition material and information on BOS, including previous productions, can be found at www.banburyoperaticsociety.co.uk.

There is also more information on BOS’ Facebook page by searching for @BanburyOperaticSociety.

The production of being directed by Sam Munday-Webb, co-founder of The Great British Pantomime Awards, who is joined by award-winning choreographer Charlotte Boardman and local theatre stalwart Chris Cheetham as MD.