Banbury nursery raises £760 for Horton Hospital’s children's ward

A nursery in Banbury has raised an impressive total of £760 for Banbury's Horton Hospital’s children's ward.

Little Sparrows Childcare, in Withycombe Drive, raised the funds as part of its Easter raffle, which staff said was a "huge success thanks to the generosity of parents, friends, and local businesses".

The prizes included hampers, food vouchers donated by the Church House restaurant in town and vouchers from the Turkish Barbers based in Orchard Way.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Little Sparrows Childcare owner, Fiona Baughan, said: "We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from the local community.

The children and staff of Little Sparrows visting the ward.

"We are so grateful to everyone who donated prizes and bought tickets for the raffle.

"We are proud to have been able to contribute to the children's ward at the Horton Hospital and to support the vital services they provide.

"The success of the Easter raffle has demonstrated the power of the local community to come together and make a difference."