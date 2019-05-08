Banbury non-profits called out ahead of lottery launch

Not-for-profit groups based in Cherwell are invited to a launch event next week as the council encourages organisations to sign up as partners of the Cherwell Lottery.

Cherwell District Council is launching the lottery as a fresh funding stream for charities and community groups. The Good Cause Partners launch event will take place at Banbury Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15 between 5pm and 7pm.

Cherwell Lottery begins in July

It’s an opportunity for anyone who works in the charity or community sector to find out more about how their organisation could benefit from the lottery, which goes live in July. One in every 50 tickets will deliver a prize to players and prizes up to £25,000 are on offer.

Graeme Kane, Cherwell’s chief operating officer, said: “The Cherwell Lottery is going to be a fantastic new funding stream for the local organisations who do so much to support our communities.

“Sports clubs, youth groups, and people who are volunteering to make a difference to vulnerable neighbours or to the environment – we would like them all to sign up and be part of the Cherwell Lottery.

He added: “I hope lots of people connected to voluntary or charity organisations will attend this exciting launch event and be inspired to sign up.”

Lottery players will have the option of donating directly to the named partner organisations when they buy their tickets, or to donate to a central fund to which not-for-profit groups can apply to receive a special one-off grant.

The event is free and you can register to attend at cherwelllottery.eventbrite.co.uk or by emailing cherwelllottery@cherwell-dc.gov.uk.