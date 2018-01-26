Banbury NHS campaigners on the march again

Scores of NHS campaigners from Banbury will travel to London next Saturday, February 3, to join a demonstration supporting the health service.

They will join doctors, nurses and many other NHS workers in a large event called NHS in Crisis: Fix It Now.

Keep the Horton General campaigners in London last year

The event, described as an ‘emergency demonstration’ has been organised by the Health Campaigns Together and the People’s Assembly.

Many of the Banbury demonstrators will travel to the capital in a coach organised by the GMB union Banbury branch. Some will join Unison coaches in Oxford.

Keith Strangwood, chairman of the Keep the Horton General campaign group said: “We are going down to join with other groups from all over England to get the message across to the controllers – the politicians.

“This is not just a local issue, it is a national issue. We are losing our acute services from the Horton as part of the government’s long-term plan for the NHS and others in towns like Chorley, Grantham, Huddersfield and Whitehaven are suffering death from a thousand cuts too.

“Next Saturday’s demonstration is an important occasion and I hope this time there is not a news blackout as there was last time when 300,000 people marched and heard speeches from the Labour leader. It was so big roads were closed for hours but it didn’t appear on the national news.

“To preserve funds we are taking up spare seats and travelling with our friends from the GMB.”