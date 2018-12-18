Banbury musician’s catchy festive song inspired by Oliver Cromwell Christmas ban

A Banbury musician says he is surprised by how popular his festive song about Oliver Cromwell cancelling Christmas has been.

Paul Gibson was inspired to write a yuletide tune as he remembered learning about the banning of Christmas in the 1600s at school.

Let Christmas Happen was recorded at Paul’s home in Hanwell Fields with help from his seven-year-old son, and released on YouTube on November 26.

Having been written and recorded ‘as a laugh’, Paul is pleased to see it surpass 500 views and be played on local BBC radio stations.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in how Cromwell’s Puritan government outlawed the celebration of Christmas in 1644, and by how the people who wanted to celebrate it were forced to do in secret; taking their Christmas parties underground. As Christmas was eventually abolished the festivities became the 17th century equivalent of illegal raves, and carols effectively turned into protest songs for 16 years until the monarchy was restored in 1660 and Cromwell’s legislations declared null and void.

“This song is a tribute to the British people’s ancient and indomitable appetite for a party.”

Paul said he first thought of writing a Christmas song in January, and his son Bruno Edgington-Gibson came up with the name.

It was not until the autumn that he came up with the lyrics before recording it.

Paul said he may have it professionally produced for next year, depending on how many more views it gets!

To listen to Let Christmas Happen, visit youtube.com/watch?v=e8-Tf0sAuIM