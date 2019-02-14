Banbury MP supports campaign to recruit more adult social care workers

MP Victoria Prentis has lent her support to the ‘Every Day is Different When You Care’; a national campaign to address the 110,000 vacancies in adult social care across England.

Launched this week by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the campaign aims to fill the sector’s recruitment gap and support local recruitment activity by increasing interest in adult social care as a career choice. It also hopes to highlight the wide range of roles that are available in sector.

Ahead of the launch this past Tuesday, Mrs Prentis met care workers at the House of Commons and heard about their experiences making a difference to all those that they help as part of their everyday job.

The MP said: “Having met some of the care workers involved in this campaign, I have heard first-hand what a varied and rewarding vocation adult social care can be.

"I would encourage any of my constituents considering a career in adult social care to use the campaign’s resources and consider the opportunities available.”

If you think a career in adult social care could be for you, or someone you know, visit the campaign website www.everydayisdifferent.com for more information.