Banbury MP summons ‘rabbits out of a hat’ on Brexit deal

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis said she hopes ‘rabbits can be pulled out of a hat’ in tomorrow’s (Tuesday) vote on Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

Mrs May - a remainer - said her belief in the rule of law and a robust democracy renders her unable to support a second referendum.

In the Brexit debate last Thursday, Mrs Prentis, said she hoped MPs would ‘set aside ideology and pride, think about their constituents and the jobs that will be at risk ‘if we head for a no-deal Brexit which would be a complete disaster’ and unite to accept the deal.

She quoted a Government leaflet delivered to all homes before the 2016 referendum on EU membership which promised implementation of the electorate’s decision.

It described the referendum as ‘a once in a generation decision’.

“We must do this,” she told the House of Commons. “This is a considerable compromise for me. It is one that I will make because I respect the decision of my constituents and of others across the nation who voted to leave but I say to colleagues...who propose to vote against the withdrawal agreement that they must compromise too.

“The Prime Minister, for whom I have considerable respect and thousands of civil servants for whom I also have considerable respect, have spent two and a half years working hard to get this agreement.

“It has tariffs at zero. It does quite a lot, not everything we want but quite a lot, for citizens’ rights. There is clearly a lot more work to do but it is a fair start and it is where we are at this minute.

“I say to Conservative Members that there is a real risk that those who want a harder Brexit will end up with no Brexit at all. As a democrat, I do not believe that that would be the right outcome although if there is a second referendum, I will campaign with every fibre of my being.

“Let us hope that rabbits can be pulled out of the hat in the next week,” she said.