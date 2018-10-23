Banbury MP launches new website and newsletter

Banbury MP, Victoria Prentis, has revamped her website so it is more user friendly and accessible for her constituents.

The website uses the same address as before, www.victoriaprentis.com, but has been completely redesigned. It offers easier navigation while new sections provide the latest information on Victoria’s upcoming surgeries, ways to contact her and local campaigns.

One new feature is a sign-up function where constituents can choose to receive email updates from Victoria.

The updates will come in the form of seasonal newsletter, giving information on what Victoria has been involved in both in Westminster and North Oxfordshire.

Residents in the constituency can also contact her directly using the contact form on the website.

Victoria said: “I hope that constituents will like my new website. I’m keen to keep in touch with constituents in the ways that suit them best and keep them updated on my work.

“If you would like to sign up to my new newsletter, you can also email me at victoria.prentis.mp@parliament.uk, or get in touch with my constituency office on 01869 233685.”