Banbury MP helps woman injured by cows near Somerton

North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis helped rescue a woman who was left injured after being knocked over by a herd of cows on Saturday (April 28).

The MP for Banbury assisted the woman out of the field off the road between Somerton and North Aston with the help of a group of men, one of whom was also hit by the animals.

Mrs Prentis phoned for an ambulance and paramedics quickly arrived to treat the woman before taking her to the John Radcliffe hospital.

“It was very, very frightening – I have never seen cows behave like that before in my life,” she said.

Mrs Prentis was on her way back from Deddington when she saw a group of men waving florescent jackets at the cows trying to get them away from a woman at around 9.45am.

The MP got out of her car to help, getting them all out of the field and the other side of the gate where she looked after the woman.

Another man then jumped back over the wall to distract one of the cows but got knocked over in the process, but Mrs Prentis said he was okay.

A South Central Ambulance Service first responder arrived quickly, Mrs Prentis said, as well as an ambulance and were ‘fantastic’ in treating the injured woman.

Mrs Prentis also looked after the victim’s dogs as she was taken to hospital.

“It was awful, it really was awful – I was very glad I was there,” she said.