Banbury mosque calls for action on ‘ever-increasing’ Islamophobia after Christchurch terror attacks

The chairman at a Banbury mosque condemned the deadly terror attacks in New Zealand, adding ‘ever-increasing’ Islamophobia needs to be ‘tackled at the highest level’.

Abu Hassan Hanif joined the many across the world to send their condolences after 50 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a gunman shot indiscriminately at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

In a statement, he said on behalf of the Merton Street mosque: “Banbury Madni Masjid strongly condemns the terrorist attacks on the New Zealand mosques which resulted in the loss of many innocent worshippers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the broader community members who are in deep sorrow due to cowardly actions of these terrorists.

“We believe the root causes of such incidents are required to be identified and eliminated, the ever-increasing Islamophobia needs to be tackled at the highest level.

“We urge the media and all relevant government agencies to play there role in eradicating hate-motivated crime based on race, religion and culture.

“Please keep all those who have lost their lives and their families in your prayers.

“May Lord Almighty grant the deceased a high abode in Heaven and their families patience to overcome this terrible and tragic loss.”