Banbury medical student raises £1,000 in charity cycle ride

A medical student from Banbury raised more than £1,000 for a blood cancer charity with a gruelling 100-mile cycle through London and Surrey.

Harriet Berry decided to take on Ride London 100, the annual cycle event every July, for Anthony Nolan after volunteering for the charity at university.

The 24-year-old student chose the charity for a number of reasons but mainly after her mum beat breast cancer eight years ago.

On the event, Harriet said: “It was amazing despite the downpours! Cycling on closed roads was incredible and a real privilege.

“It’s been a real privilege to be part of such a supportive team. The guys at Anthony Nolan have been amazing.”

Anthony Nolan finds and matches donors, of the correct tissue types, with patients with blood cancers and disorders who need lifesaving stem cell transplants giving them a second chance of life.

The charity also carries out pioneering research to increase the success of stem cell transplants, and supports patients through their transplant journeys.

Kirsty Mooney, head of events and community at Anthony Nolan, said before the race: “We are delighted that Harriet is cycling Ride London for us this year. Pedal by pedal, mile by mile, our team saves lives.

“The funds they raise will enable us to recruit potential stem cell donors to the Anthony Nolan register – any one of whom could give a second chance of life for someone with blood cancer.”

Harriet had many reasons to support Anthony Nolan, saying: “I knew I wanted to support a cancer charity because my mum had breast cancer in 2010.

“I’d also worked with the student branch of Anthony Nolan, Marrow, while at uni. I’ve been a blood donor since I was 17 and signed up to the Anthony Nolan stem cell register.”

Harriet’s father also died suddenly last December of a ruptured brain aneurysm so she was also riding in his memory, plus she had to pull out of the event last year because of an eating disorder.

She added: “I also know a few people who have had their lives saved thanks to stem cell transplants, so I wanted to raise awareness as well as funds.”

To sponsor Harriet, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/harriet-berry-ridelondon. Find out more about supporting Anthony Nolan by visiting www.anthonynolan.org/fundraising