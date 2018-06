So are people in Banbury looking forward to watching England and the rest of the countries in the FIFA World Cup?

Today, Thursday, kicks off a month of football heaven (or hell depending on your perspective) with Russia hosting the 2018 edition.

The Banbury Guardian spoke to people around the town about what they are most anticipating ahead of the biggest football competition in the world.

Chef Russell Clark will be surrounded by World Cup fever working in a pub. The pub is in Worcester but he lives in Bloxham. 'We're more of a food pub but we'll be showing the England games as they always get a bit of a crowd in,' he said.

Mother and daughter Janice and Emily Tredwell will be enjoying the party spirit during the tournament. 'It's good to see a younger team out there with not so much pressure this year,' Janice said. Emily added: 'It's nice to see everyone cheering for something.'

Anwar Masih is approaching the World Cup with trepidation. 'I will have my England hat on and supporting them but it's painful, they seem to make the easy games hard and the harder ones even tougher, but we have to go through it as it makes us stronger as a nation,' he said.

Spit'n'Sawdust gym owner Dave Earle is keeping positive about England's chances at the World Cup. He said: 'England have a chance, it's just how they perform on the day, they could even win it!' Dave is running a sweepstake at the gym and plans to follow all of the results.

Sipping a coffee on High Street, Pepe El Ksimi is hoping Morocco can have a good tournament, despite being in the same group as Portugal and Spain. 'Hopefully Morocco will do well, I'll watch as much as I can and I'm looking forward to the England games too,' he said.