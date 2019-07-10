Banbury law firm choose charity of the year

Spratt Endicott Solicitors has announced its new charity of the year – as it sets its sights on supporting the Banbury Young Homelessness Project (BYHP) over the course of the next year.

The new choice of charity draws to a close the previous charity of the year fundraising period, which saw Spratt Endicott’s staff raising money for a combination of three charities: Dogs for Good, Oxfordshire Mind and Katherine House Hospice.

Lucy Wheatley a member of Spratt Endicott's Charity Committee and Patrick Vercoe, BYHP CEO

Their efforts saw the firm reach its target of £3,000, which has been split equally between all three charities.

The choice of the Banbury Young Homelessness Project emerged following an internal staff vote. This year, the firm’s charity committee opted to return to supporting one charity of the year, which enables it to focus its efforts and provide greater funding for its chosen cause.

BYHP works within the community to help young people aged between 13 and 25 who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, disadvantaged or simply in need of advice and support.

Andrew Woods, managing director of Spratt Endicott, said: “Our charity of the year is an annual endeavour that we very much enjoy getting behind.

"Our commitment to the local community is central to the ethos of our firm, and we’re delighted to be supporting BYHP over the coming year, which does a fantastic job helping some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

Spratt Endicott’s Charity committee have a busy year ahead with many fundraising initiatives planned to take place throughout the year.

Andrew added: “We’re proud to do what we can to support the town and the wider community and looking forward to a busy year ahead of fundraising activities.”

More information about the Banbury Young Homelessness Project can be found here: https://www.byhp.org.uk/