Banbury landlords forum for best practice

Private landlords can get up-to-date tips on how to hit high standards at a forum next week.

Taking place on Tuesday, October 8 at Bodicote House, the forum will provide free expert advice on topics such as the Cherwell Bond Scheme, the resettlement of Syrian refugees, and recent updates to the laws on letting fees, deposits and evictions.

Bodicote House

Over one in five (22 per cent) of the district’s 66,693 homes is rented out by a private landlord, making it a priority for Cherwell District Council to ensure landlords are compliant with the latest regulations and delivering good quality rented housing to people in the district.

Cllr John Donaldson, Cherwell's lead member for housing, said: “The best landlords in our area are keen to stay up to date on the latest news on legislation affecting their business, and the issues affecting their tenants.

“Many people in north Oxfordshire live in private rented accommodation so a top-notch service from landlords can make a really big difference to their lives.”

Speakers will also offer insights into benefits issues affecting tenants, such as Universal Credit, the benefit cap and housing benefit.

Doors open from 5.30pm for a 6pm start, with the forum finishing at 8pm.

Booking is not essential, but will help the organisers plan refreshments. Those who are unable to attend can subscribe to a biannual landlords’ newsletter using the contact details below.

For further details about the event and to confirm attendance, call the council’s tenancy relations officer on 01295 227961, or email Tanya.Constable@cherwell-dc.gov.uk