Banbury kids revel in Lego day

Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre held its fourth Duck Tales workshop with a day of Lego building.

Linking in with the book ‘LEGO NINGAGO Ninja in Action’, children of all ages came to play with a variety of LEGO pieces to create their very own LEGO masterpiece.

Isla, 3, and Sophia, 7, enjoy the Castle Quay Lego day

All the fantastic LEGO creations were able to be taken home and shown-off to friends and family.

The free arts and crafts workshops are back every Tuesday at Castle Quay and are themed around the books in The Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge 2018.

Paul Jackson, Centre Manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, says: “The LEGO Workshop was a huge success with children and families. Our Duck Tales Workshop unit was packed with LEGO fans, both big and small, all creating their own LEGO model.

He added: “The day was a huge hit, and we were delighted with the turn out, seeing hundreds of families take part in the LEGO workshop. We are looking forward to our fifth Duck Tales Workshop on Tuesday, August 21, with our Mini Monsters themed arts and crafts.”

Olive, 5, with his Lego creation at the Castle Quay Lego day

The free arts and crafts workshops will take place every Tuesday until August 28, from 11am to 4pm, and free face painting will take place every Thursday from 11am to 4pm until August 30.

