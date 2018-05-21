Banbury kids called on to get creative and Colour the Coach

National Express is calling on children from Banbury get creative and design a summer poster promoting the town to take pride of place on the side of a coach.

It is part of the coach operator’s national Colour the Coach competition which challenges youngsters aged five to 15 years to design a summer-themed poster advertising the place they live.

NATIONAL EXPRESS - COLOUR THE COACH 'Pictured: Chris Hardy Managing Director of National Express launches the Colour the Coach competition NNL-180521-161623001

The goal is to encourage people to visit some of the locations National Express services.

Entered designs will be whittled down to a shortlist by a panel of judges before being put to an online vote with six winners seeing their posters splashed across the side of a National Express coach this summer.

Each winner will also receive a quality art set including a range of brushes and paints.

National Express Coach managing director, Chris Hardy, said: “Colour the Coach is a fantastic competition which each year, leaves us stunned by the creative talent that we see on display.

“Our coach services travel to hundreds of destinations so the winning designs will be on display all over the country. I’m calling on youngsters to prepare their palettes this summer and produce a poster that really blows us away.”

Now in its fourth year, the competition has seen 15 winners from all over the country have their designs tour Britain’s motorways on National Express’s coaches.

In past years children have been asked to design their ideal holidays or favourite landmark.

Entrants should draw a poster promoting Banbury, incorporating a summer theme, on an A4 sheet of paper using whatever drawing materials they want.

Entries should be mailed to National Express Coach Art Competition, National Express House, Mill Lane, Birmingham, B5 6DD and include the entrant’s full name, age, address and an email or mobile phone number

Deadline for entries is midnight, Monday, June 25.

For more information visit www.nationalexpress.com/colourthecoach.